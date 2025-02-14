Only Four African Countries Offer Visa-Free Entry for Fellow Africans

Only four African nations—Mali, Niger, Rwanda, and São Tomé and Príncipe—currently allow visa-free entry for fellow Africans, a stark reminder of how far the continent still has to go toward true integration.

This revelation came amid a high-level strategic dialogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where experts gathered under the auspices of the African Development Bank Group and the African Union Commission to accelerate visa-free movement across the continent.

At the meeting, participants argued that establishing a common market would not only simplify the movement of people but also facilitate the free flow of goods and services, shielding the African Continental Free Trade Area from potential trade deflection associated with third-party agreements. Albert Muchanga, the Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals, underscored that the legislative framework necessary for free movement—including rights of residence and establishment—is already in place. He stressed that moving toward a common market would foster policy harmonization and the development of regional and continental value chains, all crucial steps for deeper economic integration.

Yet, despite the urgency, only these four countries have ratified the protocol that paves the way for visa-free travel—a document that requires at least 15 ratifications to come into force under Article 33(1). Experts at the dialogue also called for the digitization of visa processing, noting that lengthy procedures continue to discourage those eager to traverse Africa’s borders.

Adding a note of cautious optimism, the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index Report highlighted that 39 African countries have improved their visa openness scores since 2016. The report praised Benin, Gambia, Rwanda, and Seychelles as champions of visa-free movement, recognizing their efforts to eliminate visa requirements for fellow African travelers. However, Mrs. Nnenna Nwabufo, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank Group, warned that significant barriers persist—Africans still need visas for about 70% of intra-continental travel. She described this reality as unacceptable in a 2025 where the goal is a single, unified African market under the AfCFTA framework.

This dialogue not only reveals the progress made in easing travel restrictions but also highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms. As Africa strives for economic transformation and deeper integration, the call to digitize processes and remove bureaucratic hurdles remains more critical than ever. The challenge now lies in transforming these promising discussions into actionable policies that will truly open up the continent for the free movement of people and ideas.