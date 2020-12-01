A leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP); the 1st National Vice Chairman, Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, has made a dauntless statement to the effect of the upcoming December 7th elections.

According to the Pan-African Nkrumahist, Ghanaians should vote without hesitation for the C.P.P back into power. This he said; “would ensure saving Ghana from the pandemics of the entrenched corruption and misleadership of duopoly in the Ghanaian society”.

It can be clearly recalled to every Ghanaian of the viral levels of corruption incidence that both the ruling New Patriotic Party (N.P.P) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (N.D.C) have been involved since the inception of the 4th republic.

These heightened levels of corruption and scandalous economic mismanagement superintended by the aforementioned political parties are strong indications of how this country has been disappointingly handled in the last three decades.

For Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, the Convention People’s Party must be the primary viable option for Ghanaians come 7th December in the parliamentary and presidential elections. “C.P.P is the only Party that will serve Ghanaians equally irrespective of a citizen’s ethnicity, religion or politics”, he stressed in a statement.

The Convention People’s Party, the brainchild of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s Heroic First President, has shown staggering records when it comes to properly managing the nation’s economy and resources.

Its monumental achievements across every sector of the Ghanaian economy ; education, agriculture, energy, security, health, etc are overwhelmingly indelible legacies that every Ghanaian can attest to.

It is on these premises of solid track record chalked by the CPP that the 1st National Vice Chairman, Onsy Kwame Nkrumah is beseeching Ghanaians to vote for the CPP in their numbers on December 7.