Ontario Backtracks on Canceling $68 Million Starlink Deal Amid U.S.-Canada Tariff Tensions

In a dramatic twist fueled by escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has reversed his decision to cancel a $68 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

The about-face came just hours after Ford announced he would “rip up” the deal in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Canadian goods, a move that prompted Canada to impose its own 25% tariff on U.S. imports.

Ford’s initial announcement, made on social media platform X, was a direct response to Trump’s tariff policy, which he described as an attack on Canadian families and businesses. “Elon Musk is part of the Trump team that wants to destroy families, incomes, and businesses,” Ford said during a press conference. “He wants to take food off the table of hard-working people, and I’m not going to tolerate it.”

The Starlink contract, signed in November 2024, aims to provide high-speed internet to remote areas of Ontario, addressing a critical need for connectivity in underserved communities. However, Ford’s threat to cancel the deal was part of a broader warning to U.S. companies: no new provincial contracts would be awarded until the Trump administration lifted its tariffs. “U.S.-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues,” Ford declared. “They only have President Trump to blame.”

The situation took a turn later on Monday when Trump announced a 30-day delay in implementing the tariffs, following concessions from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Among the concessions was a plan to station 10,000 personnel along the 5,500-mile Canada-U.S. border, a move seen as an effort to ease tensions. In response, Ford reportedly paused his plan to cancel the Starlink deal, though the long-term fate of the contract remains uncertain.

The episode highlights the complex interplay between geopolitics and business, with Musk’s close ties to the Trump administration adding another layer of intrigue. Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) within the Trump administration, has been a key figure in the president’s efforts to cut government spending and deregulate industries. At the same time, his company Starlink has aggressively pursued contracts with governments worldwide to expand its satellite internet services.

For Ontario, the Starlink deal represents a critical step toward bridging the digital divide in its remote regions. Yet, the province’s reliance on U.S. technology has left it vulnerable to the fallout of trade disputes. Ford’s initial decision to cancel the contract underscored the high stakes of such conflicts, while his reversal reflects the delicate balancing act required to navigate them.

As the U.S. and Canada continue to negotiate their trade relationship, the Starlink saga serves as a reminder of how quickly political decisions can ripple through the business world. For now, Ontario’s remote communities may still get the internet access they need—but the broader tensions between the two nations show no signs of abating.

Starlink has yet to comment on the developments, leaving questions about the future of its partnership with Ontario unanswered. One thing is clear, however: in the high-stakes game of international trade, even cutting-edge technology isn’t immune to the fallout.