Onua Foundation and Melcom Care Foundation Donate Essential Food to Children’s Homes in Accra

The Onua Foundation, in partnership with the Melcom Care Foundation, has donated vital food items to the Osu and Teshie Children’s Homes in Accra, aimed at addressing the nutritional needs of the children residing there.

The donation, made on January 2, is part of an ongoing effort to support vulnerable groups in the community.

Sam Francis, General Manager of the Melcom Group, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community. “At Melcom Care Foundation, we believe in giving back to our community. This donation is a testament to our dedication to supporting those in need,” he said during the event.

Stephen Schandorf, General Manager of Onua Group, expressed his pride in the partnership with Melcom. “Our goal is to positively impact the lives of these children, and we are honored to be part of this effort,” he noted, engaging with the children during the visit.

The staff at both homes, including social worker Priscilla Asare, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the much-needed contribution. “This donation means so much to us. It helps ensure that the children have access to nutritious food, which is essential for their growth and well-being,” she remarked.

Alhaji Issa Monnie, Head of the Onua Foundation, highlighted the scale of the initiative, noting that together, the two organizations are providing nutritious meals to over 300 children in Accra. “Every child deserves a chance to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. Through this collaboration, we are contributing to creating a brighter future for these children,” he said.

Both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to working together to create a more equitable future, ensuring that vulnerable children continue to receive the support they need to thrive.