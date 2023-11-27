Onua Tv Kasahare pitched me to Ghanaians – Kojo Lap

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer/rapper Kojo Lap, who recently gained recognition as the 1st Runner Up in the Onua TV Kasahare President competition few months ago, has share his musical journey up & downs, frustrations, successes among others coming up.

Speaking to host Nana Asante Yekye on Ghana’s favorite entertainment talk show Rise to fame the artist highlighted that his journey hasn’t been smooth as many will see it. The artist stated that his musical journey boomed up when he landed an opportunity at Adomfm Kasahare to showcase his rap skills.

Kojo Lap recount to an incident relating to his music which led to his dismissal from Senior high school as an entertainment prefect, his significant step in his musical career has earned him a signing deal a five-year record deal with BigApp Records, a prominent Sunyani-based record label.

This exciting development not only marks a turning point in Kojo Lap’s career but also showcases the potential and talent within Ghana’s vibrant music industry. The artist who hills from Sunyani the capital of Bono Region asserted that the media in the region do support talent although but can’t make starts and need to up their game in projecting talents within the region. Watch full interview below;