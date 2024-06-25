Ookla Study Highlights Slower 5G Performance in South Africa Compared to Global Peers

Recent findings from Ookla, the entity behind the widely-used internet speed test site Speedtest.net, reveal that South Africa’s 5G networks lag behind their global counterparts regarding speed performance.

In a regional context, South Africa’s 5 G performance is also slower compared to other African countries.

The study conducted by Ookla compared webpage loading speeds for Google, YouTube, and Facebook across 4G and 5G networks in nine countries, including South Africa, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Spain, and the US.

According to Ookla’s report released on Monday, during the first quarter of 2024, 5G in South Africa demonstrated a notable improvement in page load speeds compared to 4G. Specifically, Google loaded 22% faster, YouTube 27% faster, and Facebook 36% faster on 5G networks. This positive trend in South Africa’s 5 G performance is a reason for optimism.

Despite these improvements, TechCentral’s analysis of the Ookla data uncovered that South Africa had the slowest 4G webpage loading times among all countries surveyed. Moreover, South Africa’s 4G and 5G total page load times were higher than the global average. For 4G, South Africa clocked in at 8 seconds, while for 5G, it was 5.8 seconds.

Comparatively, Canada recorded the lowest total page load times across 4G (3.6 seconds) and 5G (2.9 seconds) tests, followed by France with 4.2 seconds for 4G and 3.5 seconds for 5G.

‘Page load speed is a critical measure of your web browsing experience. It measures how long it takes for a page to load, fully displaying its content. This is directly impacted by latency, which is how quickly your device gets a response after you’ve sent out a request,’ explained Ookla in its report. The findings underscore the potential benefits of upgrading to 5G for those who can afford it, potentially reclaiming valuable browsing time. This should motivate those interested in technology and telecommunications to consider the advantages of 5G.

The study’s insights not only highlight the current challenges in South Africa’s telecommunications sector but also the promising opportunities as it navigates the adoption and optimization of 5G technology to enhance digital experiences nationwide. This suggests a potential for significant improvement in South Africa’s 5 G networks, offering hope for a better browsing experience in the future.