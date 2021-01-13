Rapper, performer and songwriter Opanka says his upcoming Extended Play (EP) titled “Elevation” will be released on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The yet to be released EP has been met with lots of buzz on social media as music loving fans await some fascinating tunes from the “Wedding Car” hitmaker.

Some top artistes recruited on the EP include Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Bosom P-Yung.

Talking about the five-track list EP, Opanka feels elated since he was prepared to serve his fans with some nerve-racking tunes adding that he wanted to elevate the spirit of music lovers with some motivational lyrical vibes.

“I hope the upcoming EP would encourage music lovers to discover the new me and I know they will jam to it.

“The reason for titling the EP “Elevation” is to motivate my listeners and also elevate their spirit in this new year after a very turbulent 2020. All the songs on the EP seeks to encourage people to aspire higher and become better people,” he told GNA Entertainment.

He revealed that the EP listening would be done online and set for Sunday, January 17, 2021 with official track list to be announced on Monday, January 18, 2021.

When asked why he chose to do the EP listening online, Opanka said “I wanted my fans to be part of the listening and considering the COVID-19 health protocols, management decided to do it online.”

Opanka’s ‘Eka Aba Fie’ featuring award winning Dancehall and Reggae artiste Shatta Wale has been making waves since its release last December.