Ghanaian rap sensation Opanka has dropped another inspirational single titled “Fameko”.

The new song produced by Emphraim Beatz reveals the struggles people go through as they strive to make ends meet despite having numerous plans but unable to implement.

Music-loving fans would enjoy this single considering the lyrical vibes and the message it carries along

Opanka is expected to drop the visuals of his recent hit single “Hold On” which features the newly crowned songwriter of the year, Kofi Kinaata.

Opanka has numerous hit singles to his credit including Wedding Car, Sure, Obia Ni Ne Taste, among others.