Ghanaian rapper Opanka says legendary American rapper DMX will always remain an inspiration to rappers from all over the world.

The hip-hop star passed on aged 50, after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest” on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Opanka said that DMX who is known in real life as Earl Simmons, will forever remain one of the pioneers of hip-hop music.
“DMX’s music inspired my career and I know other rappers across the continent would share my thoughts and his legacy would forever live on.

“He has changed lives through his music and his demise is a very painful news to lovers of rap lovers,” he said.
DMX had a stellar career in rap music having received three Grammy nominations and was named favourite Rap/Hip-hop artiste at the 2000 American Music Awards.

