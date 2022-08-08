Opanka’s motivational single “Enye Betee” builds momentum

Opanka’s “Enye Betee” motivational single builds momentum in music circles

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Opanka is making waves in the music circles with his newly released single titled “Enye Betee”.

The new single by the award-winning rapper has created a lot of buzz on social media considering its lyrical vibes.

Opanka delivers a soothing motivational rendition on this new tune expressing hope for the future despite the difficulties in life.

The new single is accompanied by some heartwarming visuals, which was directed by Bliss Gordons Drums.