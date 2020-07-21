Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows pump nozzles at a gas station in Brussels, Belgium. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending the consent of Mexico. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.03 U.S. dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 43.22 dollars per barrel on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices. Enditem

