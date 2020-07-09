The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.44 U.S. dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 43.15 dollars on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Thursday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices. Enditem

Advertisements