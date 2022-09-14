OPEC+ Fails to Ensure August Oil Output Growth Under Deal, Produced 3.4Mln Bpd less – IEA

OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance’s oil output cut deal in August, producing 3.4 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Wednesday.

According to the agency, in August, OPEC+ crude oil supply rose due to “a sharp recovery in Libya and smaller increases by Middle East producers as the alliance fully reversed record cuts enforced during the 2020 pandemic.”

“Volumes from OPEC countries climbed 680 kb/d to 29.72 mb/d in August while production from non-OPEC partners fell by 170 kb/d to 14.95 mb/d. That left the group’s supply trailing 3.4 mb/d below its official target as operational issues, maintenance, capacity constraints and sanctions on Russia restricted supply,” the report read.

