OPEC Oil Production Up to 27.3 Million Bpd in September

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in September, bringing it to 27.3 million bpd, according to the fresh monthly oil market report.

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.33 mb/d in September 2021, higher by 0.49 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” the report read.