OPEC Oil Production Up to 27.3 Million Bpd in September

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
File photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. U.S. oil prices turned negative on April 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
(Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its oil production by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in September, bringing it to 27.3 million bpd, according to the fresh monthly oil market report.

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.33 mb/d in September 2021, higher by 0.49 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” the report read.

