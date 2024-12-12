OPEC Slashes 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast Amid Slowing Chinese Demand

OPEC has lowered its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast for the fifth consecutive month, citing weaker-than-expected consumption, particularly in China.

The oil cartel now predicts a growth of 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd in November, marking a significant reduction of 210,000 bpd.

This downgrade highlights the challenges facing OPEC+, the group comprising OPEC members and key allies like Russia. The weaker outlook underscores the impact of declining demand from major oil consumers, with China playing a pivotal role in the revision. OPEC now anticipates Chinese oil demand will increase by just 430,000 bpd in 2024, a sharp drop from the 760,000 bpd forecast in July. China, once the primary driver of global oil demand growth, is expected to see its oil consumption peak next year as transport fuel demand weakens.

Other regions contributing to the revised outlook include India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa, according to OPEC. This revised forecast also reflects disappointing data for the third quarter of 2024, further dampening expectations for a robust recovery in global oil consumption.

Following the report’s release, oil prices fell, with Brent crude trading below US$73 per barrel. The revision aligns OPEC’s outlook more closely with the International Energy Agency (IEA), which has long predicted a much lower demand growth rate. The IEA, representing industrialized nations, has projected an increase of just 920,000 bpd for 2024.

OPEC+ has already implemented a series of production cuts since late 2022 to support oil prices. The group had originally planned to ease cuts in January 2024 but announced on December 5 that the cuts will remain in place until April 2025. This delay is attributed to persistent weak demand and rising supply outside the OPEC+ group, which continues to exert downward pressure on the global oil market.