Open AI takes on Microsoft with ChatGPT franchise

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a new level of service from the company that is tailor-made for larger companies that require even more from the technology than most.

According to the company, the Enterprise service will offer “enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more.”

This is the most Microsoft thing that OpenAI has done yet, even considering the fact that the company’s technology is basically running Windows now.

OpenAI says that it has been testing ChatGPT Enterprise with a number of large companies, including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO at Klarna (the Buy Now, Pay Later service), said in a statement that the service will allow the company to achieve “a new level of employee empowerment.”

“At Klarna, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions to strengthen our employees’ abilities and enable them to best serve our 150 million active users across the globe. With the integration of ChatGPT Enterprise, we’re aimed at achieving a new level of employee empowerment, enhancing both our team’s performance and the customer experience.”

Digging into the details, it appears that not only does ChatGPT Enterprise offer increased security — something that larger companies usually require, especially if it is being used with their clients — but also much greater performance and access than has been available with lower tiers of the platform.

ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it’s for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script.

If you’re looking to tailor ChatGPT to your organization, you can use our new shared chat templates to collaborate and build common workflows. If you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org, our pricing includes free credits to use our API as well.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise is available to companies today. It’s not surprising to see the company launch this tier of service, especially as larger and larger companies continue to chase AI as a tool to improve employee efficiency and customer satisfaction.

As OpenAI launches its enterprise-level product, its technology is likely to be put in the spotlight when Microsoft hosts its special event at the end of September. The event, which will kick off on September 21st, is rumored to not only show off the newest Surface devices but also lean heavily into the company’s new AI features.