Open Data Day 2023 Workshop in Tamale: Open Data Revolution, Fueling the Future of AI

The Open Data Day 2023 workshop in Tamale, themed “Open Data Revolution, Fueling the Future of AI” was organized by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, led by Musah Fuseini, Co-Lead at the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group. The event brought together participants from different backgrounds to discuss the problems, opportunities, and possible solutions of open data and AI. The event featured three speakers who shared their expertise and experience in open data and AI. The one day workshop was a success and provided valuable insights into the growing importance of open data and AI.

Event Activities

Guest speakers at the events were Dr. Arnold Mashud, a senior lecturer at the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), who took participants through open data tools and platforms and their standards and contributions to AI. He also highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the fields of open data and AI. The second speaker, Dr. Inusah Fuseini, a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), also talked about AI-powered solutions for transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and logistics. He also shared his experiences and insights into the use of AI in these industries. The third speaker, Fuseini Mohammed Kamaldeen, Co-Lead at the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, also introduced participants to different AI tools and how they can improve people’s lives. The workshop also included interactive sessions, where the participants were encouraged to ask questions and share their thoughts and experiences. The event also gave participants the opportunity to network, learn, and share ideas.

Learning outcomes:

The audiences gave positive feedback about the conference, noting that it was informative, engaging, and thought-provoking. They appreciated the diverse perspectives of the speakers and the interactive nature of the event. Below are some of the learning outcomes from the workshop:

Open data and AI are rapidly growing fields that have the potential to transform various industries and solve everyday problems.

The use of AI in industries such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and logistics can lead to significant improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

The availability of open data and the development of open data standards, tools, and platforms are essential for the growth and success of AI.

There are challenges and opportunities in the fields of open data and AI, and stakeholders need to work together to address these challenges. AI-based solutions to everyday problems can lead to big gains in productivity, ease of life, and overall quality of life.

In conclusion, the Open Data meetup was a successful event that gave people useful information about how Open Data and AI are becoming more important. The speakers shared their expertise and experiences, and the participants engaged in discussions and shared their perspectives. The event highlighted the challenges, opportunities, and solutions in the field of open data and AI and provided a platform for networking and learning. The key takeaways from the event emphasized the importance of open data and AI and their potential to transform various industries and solve everyday problems.