Open Institute Of Technology Announces Enhancements To Student Support Services For 2024

OPIT – Open Institute of Technology, an EU-accredited online institution renowned for its expertise in IT education, has announced plans for welcoming its next batch of students. This follows the successful initiation of its inaugural cohort in 2023, comprising students pursuing BSc and MSc degrees in Information Technology. Noteworthy in this announcement is the introduction of enhanced student support services by OPIT, with the aim of bolstering the professional and social trajectories of its graduates post-graduation.

To further this commitment, OPIT’s leadership has inaugurated a newly formed Career Service Department. This department is dedicated to fostering closer ties between students and their envisioned career paths and industries. Through this initiative, OPIT seeks to establish robust affiliations with prominent hiring entities, provide career guidance and coaching, facilitate internships, and extend employment opportunities within the technology sector and other relevant domains.

Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT (and former Minister of Education, University and Research of Italy), explains the role of the new Career Service Department within OPIT’s vision:

“Our introduction of the Career Service Department represents a crucial step in fostering the career progression of our BSc and MSc students. Its mandate is to bridge the gap between our students and their desired industries and professions beyond their academic tenure at OPIT. The team will actively engage with each student during their time with us, ensuring a thorough comprehension of their skills and career aspirations. Additionally, we will provide personalized career counseling sessions and workshops to aid students in areas such as CV development and enhancing their professional profiles. Most significantly, this department will facilitate opportunities for students to engage directly with industry through internships and placements, both sourced and created by our team.”

OPIT degrees recently garnered significant recognition through accreditation by World Education Services (WES). With a 50-year history, WES has established itself as a leading authority in international academic credential evaluation, serving millions of students and graduates. WES credential evaluations hold sway with numerous academic institutions, government bodies, licensing boards, and employers worldwide. This recognition extends to students from Africa enrolling in 2024, offering them the advantage of having their OPIT degrees acknowledged by WES. Such recognition allows for conversion of OPIT degrees into immigration assessment points in the United States and Canada in the coming years.

About OPIT

OPIT’s mission is to unlock progress and employment on a global scale by providing high-quality and affordable education in the field of technology. OPIT is an EU-accredited online Higher Education Institution offering career-aligned degrees in technology disciplines across Computer Science, Digital Business, Data Science, AI, Cybersecurity, and more. The goal is to train and upskill the next generation of leaders in these fields. OPIT’s BSc and MSc Degrees are developed following a competence-based learning approach and taught in English by top international professors.