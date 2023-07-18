Open Institute Of Technology Introduces International Distance-Learning IT Degrees To Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), a European accredited Higher Education institution under the European Qualification Framework (EQF), has launched two online Degrees in Information Technology for students and professionals in Africa and across the world.

For its maiden academic year starting September 2023, OPIT looks forward to welcoming students from all over the world to its first class in the following special courses; BSc in Modern Computer Science MSc in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI).

For students and professionals in Africa, OPIT leadership is particularly excited about the prospect of bringing affordable, world-class technology training to students from emerging markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, etc.

OPIT is offering these degrees to students from all over the world, which is 100% online and remote. Through these degrees, OPIT seeks to equip its graduates to build resilience and create real value for the businesses they work for across Africa.

OPIT was founded by Riccardo Ocleppo (founder of Docsity, a community of 20M students and a marketing partner of 250+ universities worldwide), and Prof. Francesco Profumo (Former Minister of Education of Italy, and former Dean of Politecnico di Torino, considered the best technology university in Italy). The founders had come together to create a higher education Institution to overcome the existing inefficiencies in the traditional system, by focusing on the teaching of competencies (and not just theory), and making students ready from day-0 to provide value when they join or start running their own companies.

OPIT provides top quality, international education; while not only making it flexible for students to study from anywhere in the world (by being 100% online), but also ensure it is affordable for everyone.

The BSc and MSc from OPIT are fully accredited by the EU, with accreditation obtained from the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA). The approach is practical and hands-on, by combining a faculty with decades of academic experience, as well as big tech industry expertise. Students can therefore expect to benefit from both essential IT skills training and dedicated career coaching.

Professor Profumo, OPIT co-founder who also serves as the Institution’s rector, said in a statement, “Companies require skilled individuals who can develop and implement innovative solutions to complex problems. From software engineering to data analysis and machine learning, a degree in Computer Science and AI equips graduates with the skills needed to thrive in this dynamic industry.”

“The starting point for OPIT is the awareness of the misalignment in the labor market, between what is taught by universities and what companies are looking for today. That so-called mismatch is generated by too much theory and too little practical approach”, he added.

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) is a fully EU-accredited online Higher Education Institution specializing in cutting-edge degrees in Computer Science. By focusing on teaching competencies, flexibility, and affordability, OPIT prepares students for success in the digital age. With an esteemed faculty comprised of international professors from top universities and strong industry connections, OPIT provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that meets global standards. Further information and the application process can be found on www.opit.com.