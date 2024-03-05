Open Letter to H. E. John Dramani Mahama

Dear H. E. John Dramani Mahama, Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, you will convene to deliberate the nomination of the Running Mate of H. E. John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution at 11am and 2pm respectively.

This Running Mate is expected to bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to the “Building the Ghana We Want together” campaign, to ensure a landslide victory.

On this day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that life and death, blessings and curses is set before you.

The Pattern of the first and last John represents life and the Danquah Pattern represents death.

Now choose life, so that in the words of the first John, Jerry John Rawlings the Founder, “we will move way into the future and no one can ever defeat us. We will ride and override any obstacle as we did in the past”. [Deuteronomy 30:19-20].

The “God of Bethel” is ever ready to defend H. E. John Mahama the seed of Nkrumah and the NDC just as he did for Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on the 6th of January 2021.

But the CONDITION PRECEDENT is that H. E. John Kwame Dramani Mahama must choose the Voltarian Running Mate born on the 18th of April 1957, the Seed of Jerry John Rawlings. This will bring an end to the contention between the spirits of John Atta Mills a seed of Nkrumah and the spirit of Jerry John Rawlings.

The founder and leader of Ultimate Charismatic Centre Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh has said the founder of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho born 13th January 1971, has become more powerful because of his honour to late President Mills.

The man of God at a church event dubbed the ‘Altar’ said, the 13th January 1971 born Mr. Anyidoho has become more powerful than the NDC as a party because he has honoured the memory of his former boss.

He said the NDC as a party has not honoured the late president, and because of that, they are not at peace with him.

According to him, the 2020 polls was about the invocation of the spirit of late Professor Atta-Mills and the contention of the spirit of late President Rawlings.

He said the invocation of the spirit of late Mills was done as a condition to bring honour to him by bringing someone from the Central Region. [Prof Jane Opoku Agymang].

The man of God said everything was alright until all of a sudden, the late President within the spiritual realm was consulted and told the NDC that he was not at peace, so he could not honour their appeasement.

“Koku Anyidoho has so much voice. There is a reason. Let me leave it,” he added. Koku Anyidoho was born on the 13th of January 1971 a year later on the 13th of January 1972 Gen. Kutu Acheampong overthrew President Edward Akufo Addo.

Mr Anyidoho in 2018 was arrested for allegedly remarking on a local radio station that: “On January 13, 1972, a certain Col Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party (PP) from power.

“Busia was the Prime Minister and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself”.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There will be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure, didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana?

“There will be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

So what happened to bring this contention in the NDC? First with John Rawlings and now with Koku Anydohu both Voltarians.

It is written in Proverbs 26:2 “Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow, an undeserved curse does not come to rest”.

As Prof. Stephen Adei will say “Leadership is cause, everything else is effect”. So H. E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC leadership should not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. [ Galatians 6:6-7].

According to the whistle-blower website, WikiLeaks Ms Hannah Tetteh told the US ambassador to Ghana, Donald G. Teitelbaum, in a meeting on the 13th of January 2009 (only six days in office) that the NDC would no more be a Rawlings Tradition but an Nkrumaist.

Ms Hannah Tetteh was very confident of the agenda even though she admitted President Rawlings would be the obstacle. Hannah Tetteh boldly told the Ambassador that they would tame President Rawlings and make him insignificant in order to make the NDC a CPP tradition by projecting President Mills and Vice President Mahama as true CPP.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024 H. E. John Dramani Mahama, the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC will convene to choose life or death.

The Voltarian Running Mate born on the 18th of April 1957, the Seed of Jerry John Rawlings represents the life of the NDC. Moreover this will bring an end to the contention between the spirits of Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings in the NDC.

This will provoke the “SPIRIT OF ANLO TO ARISE” and the events of Election 1996 will repeat in Election 2024. A victory of 57% for the NDC with a Majority in Parliament.

Now what I am commanding H. E. John Dramani Mahama, the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC in the name of the “God of Bethel” [Gen.31:13] the promise keeper, is not too difficult for them or beyond their reach.

It is not up in heaven, so that you have to ask, “Who will ascend into heaven to get it and proclaim it to us so we may obey it?” Nor is it beyond the sea, so that you have to ask, “Who will cross the sea to get it and proclaim it to us so we may obey it?” No, the word is very near them; it is in their mouths and in their hearts so they may obey it. “The word is “John and the Voltarian born on the 18th of April 1957, the Seed of Jerry John Rawlings for a 57% Victory” [Deuteronomy 30:11-14].

On the other hand if they reject the Council of the “God of Bethel” then “I know that God has determined to destroy the NDC” and they shall surely be like the CPP as they have wished. [2 Chronicles 25:16].

An African proverb says: “A deaf man may not have heard the thunder, but he will surely see the rain.”

According to the history of the “Big Six” J B Danquah died, Otanka Obestebi died, Nkrumah was overthrown from the Flagstaff House, Edward Akufo Addo became Ceremonial President, and Jones Ofori Atta became deputy Finance Minister. 6 years later President Akufo Addo was overthrown on the 13th January 1972 and Kwame Nkrumah the Founder of the CPP died the same year on the 27th April 1972, and where is the CPP today?

The agenda to tame President Rawlings and make him insignificant in order to make the NDC a CPP tradition by projecting President Mills and Vice President Mahama as true CPP saw J B Danquah, Otanka Obestebi Lamptey die, then John Mahama the seed of Nkrumah was kicked out of the Flagstaff House and Nana Akufo Addo the seed of Akufo Addo became President and Ken Ofori Atta the seed of Jones Ofori Atta is Finance Minister, Now just as Akufo Addo is about to relinquish power the Founder of the NDC died. So will NDC finally end like the CPP? What happens to H. E. John Mahama then?

This 2024 election is going to go highly spiritual, what the Prophet declares, is final.

Long live the NDC, long live Ghana!

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei