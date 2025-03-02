Open Letter to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

March 2, 2025.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,

President of the Republic of Ghana,

Flagstaff House,

Accra, Ghana.

Dear Mr. President,

Urgent Action Needed to Address Coastal Erosion at Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutsinu Communities in Southern Volta.

I write to you as a concerned citizen, deeply troubled and devastated by the catastrophic situation of coastal erosion along the southern coast of Volta, particularly at the Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutsinu communities of late. The rapid encroachment of the sea threatens the livelihoods, homes, and lives of thousands of people who live in these vulnerable areas. The erosion is also jeopardizing key infrastructure, including the Keta-Denu Littoral Road, which is critical for transportation and regional economic activities.

For many years, local communities and stakeholders have raised alarm over the escalating threat of coastal erosion, but to date, concrete and timely action remains wanting. The situation has now reached a breaking point, and without immediate interventions, we are on the verge of witnessing a full-blown environmental and humanitarian disaster that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire region and country as a whole.

Mr. President, I am sincerely appealing to you, as the leader of our great nation, to take swift and decisive actions on this urgent matter before it escalates beyond control. The following steps, I hope, must be taken immediately:

Declare a State of Emergency: The entire area from Agavedzi through Salakope to Amutsinu must be declared a State of Emergency. The situation demands urgent attention and intervention from the highest level of government to facilitate rapid action and the deployment of resources needed to protect lives, livelihoods and properties. Evacuate the Affected Communities to Safe Havens: The people of these coastal communities are in imminent danger. I call for the immediate evacuation of all residents to safe havens. Resettlement must be done humanely, ensuring that affected families are provided with adequate shelter, security, and resources to rebuild their lives. These communities cannot continue to live in fear of being washed away by the tides. The psychological trauma, the physical pains and pangs are to much for them alone to bear. They need psychological therapy. Implement Short-Term Coastal Protection Measures: In the short term, urgent measures must be put in place to protect the Keta-Denu Road, which is currently at risk of being swallowed by the sea. I recommend the construction of protective barriers and the use of large borders and armor rocks along the littoral zone to stabilize the coastline and safeguard the road. These measures will buy us precious time to implement long-term permanent solutions. Develop Long-Term Hybrid Solutions: A long-term strategy must be developed to address this coastal erosion crisis sustainably. This strategy should involve the construction of groynes and revetments, strategic dredging of the sea, and the use of beach nourishment techniques to reclaim the land and restore the coastline. Nature-based solutions, which work in harmony with the environment, should be prioritized in this effort. Prevent Inundation of Northern Areas of the Keta Lagoon Complex: Failure to act now could lead to catastrophic consequences for the entire region and country. If the sea continues to erode the coast and eventually breaches the Keta-Denu Road, the lagoon will be at risk of being inundated. The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site is a critical ecological area, and the surrounding districts – including Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, and the Keta Municipalities – are in peril. If the lagoon is breached, vast portions of these districts will be flooded, displacing thousands of people and causing irreversible damage to both the environment, lives, properties and livelihoods.

Mr. President, time is of the essence. The people of Southern Volta, especially those in the affected communities, are at their wits’ end. The situation is dire, and the window for effective intervention is rapidly closing. I implore you to exercise your leadership, marshal the necessary resources, and collaborate with relevant authorities to address this urgent crisis.

Any further delay and failure to act decisively and now will result in an unimaginable environmental and humanitarian disaster. The people of Volta, and indeed the whole nation, are watching. The time to act is now or never.

Yours sincerely,

-Signed-

Joel Kofi Degue

Dzelukope, Keta

Volta Region, Ghana.

(+233242501638/joel.degue@gmail.com)