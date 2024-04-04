Open Letter To Nana Akufo Addo

Source: ASP Adama Adu Boateng .

First and foremost, I would like to extend my wishes to you as you celebrate your 80th birthday. I would also like to use this opportunity to highlight some of your achievements.

The first president of the Republic to introduce free SHS. The first president of the 4th Republic to build about 8 interchanges within 7 years.

First president to have built over 150 AstroTurfs since independence.

The first president to absolve BECCE registration fees for all public schools in Ghana.

First President to have initiated and completed over 1,200 educational infrastructures in all SHSs in 2019.

You have built more asphaltic roads than any president in the 4th Republic.

You have provided logistics to the security services in Ghana than any president in the 4th Republic

You established the Petroleum Hub, of which the construction of 5 different refineries is ongoing in the Western Region. These and many more projects have been executed under your watch as the president.

Mr. President, your legacy will be in vain if the Flagbearer of NPP does not win the general elections this year. Our victory in 2024 depends on serious communication across the length and breadth of this country with hard-core evidence to support their argument.

Mr. President, it is an undeniable fact that we have failed to tell or show the Ghanaian people what we have done so far.

It is also an undeniable fact that most of the tough communicators and writers who fought hard for your victory in 2016 & 2020 respectively have not been treated well and this has led to the breakdown of the NPP communication team. For some time now, I have stopped watching television because most of the NPP guys who speak with facts don’t appear for political discussions these days. Mr President, even in the seat of government, some social media and communicators are not happy with the Director of Communications because of how he treats them.

Advice

My advice to you, Mr. President and Flagbearer of NPP is that the communication Department at the Jubilee House should be restructured. Same as, that of the party. Kenya’s ruling party restructured the communication department both at government and party before the general elections and they won. Tinubu and General Buhari restructured the party’s and government’s communication departments before their general elections. No wonder that Tinubu won the election.

Where are these communicators who fought for your victory but have been silent over the years

