The President of the Republic of Ghana promised to restore Teacher’s and Nursing Training allowance to reduce burden of training students.

The President has restored it as it was promised, trainee nurse’s and teacher’s are grateful for the restoration. But here is the case students nurse’s have not received anything for the past 7months.

We all know and bear witness to it that we are not in normal times. The President made it clear on 16/03/2020 that all schools across the country should close down and go home.

After then we had a directives from the Ministry of Education that all tertiary institutions should do online lecture which call for cost to buy bundle before u can assess any information.

Since November 2019, no nursing trainee has received a penny. Although the President promised to deliver the allowance every month but here is the case is 7 months now nothing has dropped.

On 30/05/2020 the President said all final years should returned to school to complete their course. Almost all trainee nurse’s depend on the allowance to pay their school fees, buy books and other stuff.

At this period all final year’s are doing Registration to write the License exams but most of them have not make full payment of their school fees.

According to the Nursing And Midwifery Council rules “no student will be allowed to register if not full payment”. Again our fellow Juniors at home are also complaining of money to buy data to access the online study’s.

It’s obvious that for the past 7 months no allowance. We are pleading to the Government to pay us the allowance, if possible pay the final year’s all their money so that they will be out on the pay roll

As a concern student I took it upon myself to write to the President to pay training students because we all remember the promised was made 4 years ago and we are in another election era now.

*PAY US THE ALLOWANCE*

_Daniel Opoku Yeboah_

Community and Midwifery Nursing Training College.

General Secretary

0555914208/0207342374