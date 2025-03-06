Open petition to Ghana’s new Minister of Environment & Minister of Foreign Affairs to oppose Deep-sea bed mining

We, the undersigned Ghanaians, stand in firm opposition to deep-sea bed mining and call on the Government of Ghana, through the Honourable Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Murtala Mohammed and Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Okudzeto Ablakwa to take a strong and unequivocal stance against this destructive practice.

Deep-sea bed mining poses a serious threat to marine biodiversity, the livelihoods of coastal communities, and the health of our oceans. Scientific research has highlighted the irreversible damage that mining the ocean floor could cause, including the destruction of fragile marine ecosystems, the disruption of critical carbon storage processes, and the potential extinction of undiscovered marine species.

Ghana, as a coastal nation with a strong connection to the ocean, has a responsibility to protect its marine environment for current and future generations. Our country has made commitments to ocean conservation through various international agreements, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 14 – Life Below Water). Supporting a moratorium or outright ban on deep-sea mining aligns with these commitments and reinforces Ghana’s role as a leader in environmental sustainability on the African continent and the global stage.

As a nation dependent on healthy oceans for fisheries, tourism, and coastal protection, we cannot afford to risk the destruction of marine life and ecosystems that sustain millions of livelihoods. We therefore urge the Government of Ghana to:

Publicly declare its opposition to deep-sea bed mining at international forums, including the International Seabed Authority (ISA). Support a global moratorium on deep-sea bed mining until comprehensive, independent scientific assessments can guarantee no harm to marine biodiversity and ecosystems. Advocate for the protection of deep-sea ecosystems by investing in marine research and sustainable ocean management strategies. Strengthen Ghana’s national policies to ensure the long-term conservation and protection of our marine resources.

This petition has been signed by 100 Ghanaians, organized by SOA Ghana, who are deeply concerned about the future of our oceans. We urge you to take swift action to protect our shared marine heritage and prevent deep-sea mining from causing irreversible damage to the world’s ocean ecosystems.

Signed in unity,

[100 Signatures from Concerned Ghanaians]