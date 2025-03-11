Open Society Chief Warns of Authoritarian Threats as Global Order Fractures

Binaifer Nowrojee, president of the Open Society Foundations, delivered a stark warning at the University of Cape Town (UCT) this week, urging advocates of democracy to confront rising authoritarianism, climate collapse, and systemic inequality as the world enters an era of unprecedented volatility.

Speaking at the institution where George Soros began his philanthropic legacy 45 years ago by funding Black students during apartheid, Nowrojee framed the current moment as a “pivotal” crossroads for global rights, emphasizing that open societies face existential threats from “interlocking failures” of governance, economics, and environmental neglect.

“Democracies are hollow without justice,” Nowrojee declared, critiquing the illusion that elections alone safeguard freedom. She highlighted how free-market fundamentalism has fueled inequality, enabling elites to “amass unimaginable wealth” while accelerating ecological destruction. Her remarks come as autocratic regimes weaponize disinformation, criminalize dissent, and target marginalized groups, with attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, women’s rights, and press freedoms surging globally.

Yet amid the gloom, Nowrojee pointed to youth-led movements—from protests against austerity in Kenya to reproductive rights rallies in the U.S.—as beacons of resistance. “This generation isn’t tinkering with outdated systems; they’re dismantling them,” she said, citing activists in Senegal and Bangladesh who’ve defied crackdowns to demand accountability. Their energy, she argued, offers a blueprint for rebuilding trust in institutions eroded by corruption and polarization.

The lecture also served as a tacit rebuttal to critics who label Open Society’s work as Western meddling. By invoking Soros’s apartheid-era scholarships, Nowrojee anchored the foundation’s mission in historical struggles for equity, even as governments in Hungary, Russia, and beyond vilify its initiatives. Her call to “reimagine” philanthropy’s role signals a strategic shift—away from top-down aid and toward grassroots alliances, particularly in the Global South.

The challenge, however, remains daunting. With the “unipolar moment” dead and multipolar chaos rising, Nowrojee acknowledged that defending open societies will grow harder. But retreat isn’t an option: “This is the time to stand by the courage of our convictions,” she insisted. For Open Society, that means doubling down on climate justice, digital rights, and backing frontline defenders—betting that solidarity, not silver bullets, will turn the tide.