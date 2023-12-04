OPEN STARTUP: Successful kick-off of the 1st cohort of the OST Program Senegal with 18 Dynamic Startups in Dakar

Open Startup, a regional organization fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the OST Program Senegal Bootcamp, held at La – DER, Dakar, Senegal, on November 18th and 19th.

The Bootcamp marked a significant milestone as the first-ever implementation of the OST Program in Senegal, with a vibrant participation of 18 startups and 15 talented individuals. The event aimed to empower and equip early-stage startups and aspiring individuals with essential skills for success.

Key Highlights:

Participants: The Bootcamp brought together 18 startups and 15 talented individuals from various sectors of Senegal’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Content: The program featured dynamic sessions, including an Icebreaker session, inspiring talks from accomplished entrepreneurs, and intensive training sessions covering critical topics such as Problem/Solution fit and Customer discovery.

Expert Contributors: The participants had the privilege of learning from industry experts, including Ivy Schultz- Director of Entrepreneurship at Columbia School of Engineering, Farzin Samadani- Entrepreneur; Advisor; Founder, and Walid Midani- CEO of Bravvo, who shared invaluable insights and expertise.

One of DER/FJ’s major challenges is to offer tailored support programs that respond as precisely as possible to the expectations of our entrepreneurs, and give them a better understanding of the opportunities available to them.

With this in mind, we are delighted to enter into this new partnership with Open Startup, which will enrich and diversify the content we offer our startups and entrepreneurs.

Open Startup’s experience with university incubators, including the renowned Columbia University in the USA, makes it a major asset in helping young project leaders structure their ideas and develop a business model better correlated with the realities of the national and international markets surrounding their sector. ” declared Mme. Mame Aby Seye DER/FJ, General Delegate.

Next Steps:

Following the Bootcamp, participants will embark on an 18-week journey of intensive training, mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, and international exposure to the global startup ecosystem. The program will include support on prototyping, an immersive trip to Tunisia, and culminate in a visit to New York in April 2024 for the finalist startup.

Open Startup expresses sincere gratitude to its partners, including AfricaGrow, Columbia Engineering, Columbia Business School, U.S. Embassy Tunis, AfricInvest Group Inc., and our main implementation partner in Senegal: La Délégation Générale à l’Entreprenariat Rapide – DER.

Special thanks also to Ignite.e, Concree, Dakar American University of Science & Technology, and École supérieure polytechnique de Dakar for their collaborative efforts.