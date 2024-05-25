OpenAI and Tech Giants Eye Hollywood Content for AI Development

Google and Meta Platforms have reportedly engaged in discussions with major Hollywood studios to license content for their AI-driven video generation software, according to insiders. Both companies aim to develop technology that can create realistic scenes from text prompts and have offered substantial financial incentives for collaboration. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is involved in similar negotiations. All three companies have declined to comment on these discussions.

Hollywood studios are interested in using AI to reduce costs but remain cautious about losing control over their content. This week, actress Scarlett Johansson demanded OpenAI stop using a voice resembling hers for a chatbot, highlighting concerns about unauthorized use.

The stakes are high. News Corp recently agreed to a deal potentially worth over $250 million over five years, allowing OpenAI to use content from its publications. Warner Bros Discovery is open to licensing content for specific divisions, while Walt Disney and Netflix have shown interest in other types of collaborations but are not willing to license their entire libraries.

AI is already integrated into Hollywood production. Filmmaker Tyler Perry used AI for makeup recreation in his Madea movies, and director Robert Zemeckis used AI to de-age Tom Hanks in an upcoming film. New AI tools, such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo, promise to create vivid, hyper-realistic clips from brief descriptions, generating both excitement and anxiety within the industry. Last year, actors and writers staged a strike over concerns that AI could replace their jobs.

Tyler Perry, who was impressed by Sora, paused an $800-million studio expansion earlier this year. While he sees opportunities in AI, he has also called for industry regulations to manage its impact on labor. Without such regulations, he believes the industry may struggle to adapt.

The music industry has taken a firm stance against AI. Universal Music Group sued AI start-up Anthropic for copying song lyrics and temporarily removed its music from TikTok to secure artist protections. Sony Music Group recently warned partners against training AI models on its music.

Despite these concerns, no major studio has yet sued a tech company over AI use. Studios hope to harness AI’s potential rather than combat a transformative technology. However, they have yet to establish significant commercial relationships with the largest tech companies.

Hollywood executives are also wary of potential tensions between studios and their creative partners. Studios believe they have the rights to license movies to AI companies, but actors whose faces or voices are used in AI training want a say in the process. Some actors have already made deals with AI companies, adding another layer of complexity to these negotiations.