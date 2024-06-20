OpenAI Co-founder Launches New AI Company

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI, has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence company, Safe Superintelligence.

The company’s mission is to create a safe AI environment amid the competitive generative AI boom.

Sutskever made the announcement on X, detailing the company’s focus on safety, security, and progress, insulated from short-term commercial pressures. “Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles,” the post stated.

Safe Superintelligence, a US firm with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, aims to prioritize AI safety in its development processes. Sutskever is joined by former OpenAI researcher Daniel Levy and Daniel Gross, co-founder of Cue and a former AI lead at Apple, as co-founders.

Sutskever’s departure from Microsoft-backed OpenAI in May followed his pivotal role in CEO Sam Altman’s dramatic firing and rehiring last November. Sutskever was removed from OpenAI’s board after Altman’s return.

Safe Superintelligence marks a new chapter in Sutskever’s career, focusing on advancing AI with a commitment to safety and ethical considerations.