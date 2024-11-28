OpenAI, Meta, and Orange Partner to Develop AI Models for African Languages

OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Orange have announced a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at addressing the lack of artificial intelligence (AI) models for African languages, with a focus on the West African languages of Wolof and Pulaar.

The initiative, which is set to launch in the first half of 2025, seeks to enhance AI’s ability to support Africa’s rich linguistic diversity, which includes thousands of languages and dialects spoken across the continent.

Africa is home to roughly a third of the world’s languages, many of which have been underrepresented in AI development. The project will begin by prioritizing Wolof and Pulaar, languages spoken by over 22 million people in West Africa. The plan is to eventually expand the initiative to include other key African languages, such as Swahili, Lingala, and Bambara, further broadening the reach of AI technology across the continent.

The collaboration aims to make AI technologies more inclusive and accessible to African communities. Orange, which has extensive infrastructure across Europe and Africa, will provide the necessary cloud capacity and data centers for training these AI models. The telecom giant also intends to offer these models for free in public services like healthcare and education, as well as to support local businesses in their digital transformation.

Steve Jarrett, Orange’s chief AI officer, highlighted the potential of this project to benefit underserved populations, including illiterate communities, who have been excluded from the digital and AI revolution. By expanding AI access to these groups, the partners hope to foster greater inclusion and economic empowerment throughout the continent.

In addition, OpenAI will provide Orange with early access to its models, enabling the company to develop innovative AI applications, such as voice-based customer interactions and enhanced data processing capabilities. This collaboration marks a significant step in making AI more relevant, accessible, and beneficial to Africa’s diverse populations.