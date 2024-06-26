OpenAI Postpones Launch of Voice Assistant Feature to Ensure Safety

OpenAI has decided to delay the release of its highly anticipated voice assistant feature for ChatGPT, initially slated for late June, to address safety concerns and enhance scalability.

The new feature, designed for GPT-4o, promises advanced real-time capabilities in handling text, audio, and images.

Initially intended for a small group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the rollout has been postponed by a month to ensure the model’s ability to detect and appropriately handle content.

OpenAI aims to refine user experience and bolster infrastructure readiness to accommodate millions of users while maintaining real-time responsiveness.’

This delay reflects OpenAI’s commitment to ensuring the voice assistant meets rigorous safety standards amid an increasingly competitive AI landscape.

The company plans to extend the feature to all paid subscribers later this year, along with potential additions of video and screen-sharing capabilities demonstrated earlier.