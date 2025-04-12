OpenAI Retires GPT‑4 in Favor of GPT‑4o

OpenAI announced a significant transition for ChatGPT effective April 30, stating that GPT‑4 will be “fully replaced” by GPT‑4o as the default model on the platform.

The company emphasized that while GPT‑4 will no longer power ChatGPT interactions, it will remain available for use through the OpenAI API.

In a changelog released this week, OpenAI noted that head‑to‑head evaluations have consistently shown GPT‑4o to excel in a range of tasks including writing, coding, STEM problem solving, and conversational flow when compared to GPT‑4. The upgrades to GPT‑4o have further enhanced its instruction following and reasoning abilities, underscoring the model’s capability to serve as a natural successor to GPT‑4.

Originally rolled out in March 2023 for ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot, GPT‑4 introduced multimodal functionality by handling both text and images, setting a new standard for widely deployed AI models. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously highlighted the substantial investment behind GPT‑4, citing training costs of over $100 million. The release of GPT‑4 Turbo in November 2023 also marked a stride toward faster and more cost-effective performance, laying the groundwork for a new generation of models.

The forthcoming retirement of GPT‑4 aligns with broader industry trends as OpenAI works on expanding its model lineup. Reverse engineers and industry analysts have reported that the company is preparing variants under the GPT‑4.1 banner as well as specialized “reasoning” models like o3 and o4‑mini that promise to push the boundaries of performance even further.

These developments come amid ongoing copyright disputes in which publishers, including The New York Times, have accused OpenAI of training GPT‑4 on proprietary data without consent. OpenAI maintains that its actions fall under the protections of fair use, a stance that continues to fuel legal and industry debates.

The transition to GPT‑4o reflects OpenAI’s commitment to continuous model improvement and operational efficiency. As the company readies additional new models, it faces the dual challenge of maintaining robust performance standards while addressing growing regulatory and ethical concerns over AI training practices.

This move not only signals a technological milestone but also highlights the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence a field marked by rapid innovation, competitive pressures, and persistent calls for greater accountability.