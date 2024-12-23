OpenAI Tests New AI Models, O3 and O3 Mini, to Compete with Rivals

OpenAI announced on Friday that it is testing two new reasoning AI models, O3 and O3 Mini, signaling intensifying competition with industry giants like Google.

The new models are designed to tackle more complex problems, building on OpenAI’s previous efforts to create smarter, more capable AI systems.

CEO Sam Altman revealed plans for the launch of O3 Mini by the end of January 2025, with the full O3 model expected to follow shortly thereafter. These models are expected to surpass previous versions in performance, positioning OpenAI to attract new investments and users by offering more powerful large language models that excel in areas such as science, coding, and mathematics.

OpenAI’s previous release, the O1 models, introduced in September, were designed for more complex tasks and improved reasoning abilities. These models marked a shift towards AI systems capable of solving harder problems by processing queries for longer periods of time. The new O3 and O3 Mini models, currently undergoing internal safety testing, are expected to be even more powerful than the O1 models, continuing OpenAI’s push for advanced capabilities in AI.

As part of the development process, OpenAI is opening an application process for external researchers to test the O3 models ahead of their public release, which will close on January 10, 2025.

The announcement follows a period of significant growth for OpenAI, which garnered global attention after launching ChatGPT in November 2022. In October, the company secured a $6.6 billion funding round, further solidifying its position as a leader in the AI arms race.

In response to OpenAI’s rapid development, Google released its second-generation AI model, Gemini, earlier in December, aiming to reclaim its leadership in the fast-evolving AI sector.