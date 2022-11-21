“Opening ceremony was a celebration of Arab flavour on global platform” – Supreme Council

Hassan Al Thawadi Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee of Delivery and Legacy has underlined that the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a football celebration of an Arab flavor on a global platform.

Al Thawadi congratulated the people of Qatar, the Arab world and the wise leadership, and believed that today represented an Arab football celebration attended by Arab fans and marked by an Arab flavor on a global platform.

“Today, we are all proud of the launch of the first World Cup in the Arab world. We witnessed the interaction of fans from all over the world, some of them wore Arab and Qatari clothes, which enriches the exchange of cultures.

“I believe that the great and dazzling success would be abroad through the exchange of cultures among the masses, and would be through highlighting Qatar and the Arab world in general in the most beautiful and splendid manner,” he added.

“The first message we send to the world today is our ability to accomplish the impossible on the ground. Nothing is impossible for us. As for the second message, we address it to every skeptic, telling them that we have actions, not words. I believe that what the world saw today through the World Cup opening ceremony is the best proof and response to these skeptics,” Al Thawadi stressed.

Al Thawadi extended thanks to all those working on the World Cup projects, wishing everyone success in the tournament.