Openness in leadership will help the party to break the eight-Ade

Mr Felix Ade, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the Oti Region, has expressed his interest in contesting the Regional Organiser position to help solidify the party’s gains and popularity towards breaking the eight.

He expressed the belief that his neutrality and openness in leadership would help the party to break the eight.

Mr Ade said his conviction to run the position stems from an innate desire to see more formidable and robust political activities towards victory 2024 for the New Patriotic Party.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his experience as a regional executive, would offer him the opportunity to share skills towards winning the next Parliamentary elections in the Oti Region.

He said his administration would enhance the day-to-day party machinery at the regional level by aggressively engaging the grassroots to serve as a fulcrum to champion the growth of the party.

He emphasised that the New Patriotic Party regional organizational structure was exposed during the last election, and this showed that going into 2024 elections, the party needed a regional organizer, who is people-centered to carry everyone along.

Mr Ade said to recapture the parliamentary seats the party lost in the 2020 elections, there was the need for the party’s engine to work to break the eight.