The Chinese-produced opera film “L’elisir d’amore” will be shown at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Aug. 29.

“L’elisir d’amore” is a classic creation of renowned Italian opera composer Gaetano Donizetti, telling a love story involving a poor peasant named Nemorino and a beautiful farm owner called Adina.

The opera was premiered in Milan on May 12, 1832. Nemorino’s famous aria “Una furtiva lagrima” is appreciated by tenors around the world, the NCPA said on its website.

The movie production was performed by the China NCPA Chorus and Orchestra. Tickets are now available on the NCPA’s website. Enditem