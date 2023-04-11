Opera reboots Live Scores feature in Opera Mini to provide in-depth football experience right in the browser

OSLO, Norway, 11 April, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Opera – the company behind the family of popular mobile browsers that boast over 100 million monthly active users across Africa – is announcing an exciting new browser mode for football fans. The reboot will offer an in-depth football experience built right into the data-saving Opera Mini Browser , enabling fans to follow action from around the globe without having to download an additional application.

During the World Cup in 2022, Opera introduced Live Scores to the Opera Mini Browser, in which a scoreboard was installed right on the Opera Mini homepage so that fans did not have to jump to different sites to stay on top of the action – and thereby expend additional data. Now, Live Scores is set to receive a huge upgrade. No longer just a scoreboard, Live Scores 2.0 will provide a suite of features that will enable users to have the world of football at their fingertips, right from within Opera Mini.

To start, users will be able to customize their football experience by following their favorite teams and competitions. Over 8,000 teams will be available from around the world, including, of course, global favorites from the Premier League, Champions League, and beyond. Users can then track any game they like from a new Match List page. With a summary of kick-off times and live scores, users can follow multiple matches across numerous leagues at once.

And when fans want to know more about what’s going on in a particular match, they can now click to get a detailed picture of all the action. Users can toggle through the line-ups, read running commentary, and see match statistics to know who has scored, assisted, been booked, substituted – all the most pressing information, immediately available right in the Opera Mini Browser. Users can even join thousands of other fans in a running poll predicting what the result of the match will be.

A final feature of the rebooted Live Scores is Live Match Alerts, in which users can receive notifications for all matches involving their favorite teams. Additionally available for whichever matches that users just wants to follow (an edition of El Clásico, for example), the alerts will keep fans updated regarding kickoff times, goals, red cards, penalties, and the full-time result.

Opera has always been sensitive to what users want: what they love and enjoy. The company has long shared a passion for football with its users, and has brought football-focused products to the market such as the Apex Football app and website, which now has over 12M monthly users.

Moreover, Opera kicked off the recent World Cup with “Shake and Win,” the company’s popular contest that gave fans the chance to win prizes including airtime, cash, and brand-new phones. Opera users in Africa responded enthusiastically, with over 13 million participants from across the continent shaking their phones over 1,000,000 times a day. In all, winners collected more than 200,000 prizes as Opera Mini shot to #1 in the Google Play Store in both Nigeria and Kenya.

To experience a one-stop football experience, download Opera Mini for free from the Google Play Store.