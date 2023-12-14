Operation at Black Sea Ports will Raise Ukraine’s 2024 GDP

The operation of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports may add 8 percent to the country’s GDP next year, Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The entire operation of ports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny would allow Ukraine to boost its agricultural and metallurgical exports, which have decreased since the start of the conflict with Russia, Kubrakov said.

Since September, the official said, Ukraine has exported almost 9 million tons of cargo via the temporary corridor in the Black Sea, accounting for about 70 percent of its agricultural products.

In August, Ukraine established the “humanitarian corridor” for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July.

The Ukrainian government expects the country’s GDP to rise 4.6 percent next year