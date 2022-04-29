‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ Launched In Awutu Senya Easthes

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) has launched “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign to curb the sanitation menace in Kasoa and its surrounding communities.

In recent times, the area has been engulfed with heaps of refuse with some scattered across because of the closure of the waste management site serving the area and other districts.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Anita Amissah Oboe Love, said, the move was part of strict measures the Assembly was putting in place to ensure compliance and sustainability.

The exercise would commence on Saturday, May 28, and would be carried out every last Saturday of the month from 0500 hours to 0011 hours.

She warned that residents and traders who would defy the directive would be punished to serve as deterrent to others and to ensure sustainability.

Madam Oboe Love said court action and instant fine by the Assembly were measures instituted to deter people who disposed-off refuse indiscriminately in previous times, however, that had not helped in curbing the insanitary situation in the area.

In view of that, “we have introduced the chieftaincy system and an instant punishment of communal labour, because we realize some people do not have money on them to pay for the instant fine but have hands and so the city guards will measure portions for them to work on.”

She said, the assembly was in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure strict compliance.

The MCE, hinted that the Assembly had acquired additional vehicles including tricycles to help waste collection.

However, speaking on the side-lines in an interview, she said the assembly was making efforts to acquire a 40-acre land to serve as a waste management site and a night toll of GH¢1.00 would be charged to support sanitation.