Operation Clean Your Frontage: We will get to communities soon-Ayawaso Central

Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso Municipality, says the Assembly’s taskforce will soon get to communities to ensure strict adherence to good sanitation practices.

He said members of the taskforce were ready for ‘action’ and was only waiting for guidelines from the Regional Coordinating Council on the implementation of, “Operation Clean Your Frontage.”

The MCE, who was interacting with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said sanitation remained a priority for the Municipality and that stakeholders, including operators of tricycles (Aboboya) were being engaged on how to keep the city centres and communities clean.

He said efforts were being made to provide garbage trucks at vantage points to make the work easier for operators of tricycles and keep them away from the highways in line with the ban on their activities on the highways.

Alhaji Quaye said plans were also advanced to have dumping sites in all districts to improve sanitation and called for support from all.

He said there would be the engagement of opinion and community leaders on how to keep their frontage and areas clean and that after the sensitization, culprits would be punished.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last month launched the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to change their attitudes and behaviour towards cleanliness.

He said the campaign was a good step in achieving the vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Some 3,000 civilians have been trained under the “City Responses Team,” with the mandate to enforce bye-laws on sanitation.

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion, at the launch of the initiative, pledged to support it with logistics and personnel.