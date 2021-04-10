COVID-19 Support
Operation Hernia, an international non-profit entity offering hernia surgery, has donated items geared towards the fight against the coronavirus in Ho.

Dr. Bernard Boateng Duah, Country Coordinator for the NGO, presented detergents, sanitizers, PPE, and contactless thermometers all valued at about GBP 3,000 to the Ho Teaching Hospital last Friday.

He said the NGO had been partnering the Hospital on hernia treatment for the past 15 years, and was therefore privileged to be able to respond to its call for support against the pandemic.

Dr Duah said the surgical department had requested for PPEs to augment that of the government to the Hospital, and that the NGO raised funds and sourced for the materials locally.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that its annual free hernia surgery at the hospital had been affected by the pandemic, but was hopeful that, the ongoing vaccination drive would soon make it possible again.
The Coordinator said the volume of hernia surgeries could not be handled by the Teaching Hospital alone since at least 100 operations were required each year.

Dr. Duah said the collaboration between the NGO and Hospital have help equip the teaching hospital with new methods of surgery and this would have to be sustained.

Dr. Afram Nelson, Head of the Surgical Sub BMC of the Hospital, receiving the items commended the response of the organisation to the PPE challenge, and said the items would complement care at the coronavirus treatment Centre.

