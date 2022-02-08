Operation Hernia To Organize Free Treatment For People With Hernia

The Western Regional Health Directorate in collaboration with the Ghana Hernia Society, Operation Hernia UK and the Western Division of the Ghana Medical Association have held a day’s training for local doctors to abreast themselves with the new modern techniques of treating hernia.

The training was to equip the doctors with better hernia surgery skills to improve the rate of hernia repairs in the country and to pave way for an upcoming hernia operation is dubbed “Repair of Groin Hernias Using Mesh”.

The training benefited nine (9) Trainers and twenty-two (22) Trainees drawn from the District Hospitals in the Western Region to take part in the operation.

Speaking during the training session, Dr Chris Oppong, Chairman for Operation Hernia Society the Ghana Hernia Society has recognized the high prevalence of hernia in the country of which they have entered into a partnership with the Ghana Health Service to address challenges in the Region.

He announced that Operation Hernia was set up in 2005 as a charity in the United Kingdom and as a Non-Governmental Organization in Ghana with the sole aim of helping to bring relief to the sufferings of Hernia patients.

He emphasized that Operation Hernia annually comes to the Western Region where they deploy their teams from European Countries to come and work in Dixcove, Takoradi, Kwesimintsim, Essikado, Cape Coast Hospitals on patients with hernia.

Dr Oppong stated that since 2005, they have been able to operate about 15,000 people with Hernia in Ghana but emphatically said they were not at the bottom of eradicating hernia disease.

He added that the Ghana Hernia Society in their estimation on prevalence of Hernia concludes that, if the low rate of Hernia repair in Ghana which is about 30 per 100,000 continues without any improvement in 10 years time which accumulate in 2022, there will be a backlog of about millions of patients with Hernia.

Later in an interview with the media, he indicated that the hernia operations which will commence at Effiakuma, Takoradi, Essikado, Kwesimintsim and Ghana Port and Habours Authority Hospitals was free to all people living with Hernia.

He said the funding of the project was being supported by AGM Petroleum Ghana Limited with a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019 between the aforementioned to establish cooperate social responsibility programme where AGM wanted to give back to the society

“Moreover, the best way for AGM to give back to the society is to get engaged with some project which will help improve the health of a community”, he stated.