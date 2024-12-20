Operation Recover All Loot Team Receives Dossier on National Service Ghost Names Scandal

The Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team has officially received the full dossier on the National Service ghost names scandal, which conservative estimates suggest has cost the country over GHS 500 million.

The announcement was made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the leader of the ORAL team, on Friday, December 20, 2024.

In a post on his X page, Ablakwa expressed gratitude to The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for their “exceptional patriotism” in presenting the evidence. He emphasized the team’s commitment to “resetting Ghana” and recovering the looted funds.

The ghost names scandal, which allegedly involved the fraudulent registration of non-existent individuals for national service, has drawn significant public attention due to its scale and the losses incurred by the state.

The team had previously assured the public that any information shared regarding corruption would be treated with the utmost discretion and handled expeditiously. This assurance comes as ORAL continues to unveil new interactive platforms for citizens to securely report suspected corruption. These measures, introduced on December 20, include a toll-free hotline (0800 900 111), a dedicated website (www.oralgh.org), and an email address (public@oralgh.org). The platforms are intended to foster transparency and enhance public participation in the fight against corruption.

The Mahama Transition Team, which has been instrumental in launching the ORAL initiative, emphasized that these efforts are aimed at promoting governance, accountability, and integrity in the incoming administration. President-elect John Dramani Mahama has made combating corruption a cornerstone of his platform, with ORAL serving as a key part of the effort to recover state assets and hold those responsible for corruption accountable.

However, there have been some concerns about the necessity of ORAL’s formation. Governance expert Kwasi Yirenkyi expressed doubts, suggesting that state institutions like the Attorney-General’s Department, EOCO, and the CID are already capable of handling corruption-related investigations. Yirenkyi questioned the need for an additional team, pointing out that it might be an effort to appease party members rather than a genuine solution.

Despite these concerns, Mahama’s team clarified that ORAL is not an investigative body but rather a platform to gather evidence of corruption for submission to the relevant state institutions. The team’s mandate is to act as an intermediary, collecting information from the public, which will then be handed over to the authorities equipped to handle legal action.

The ORAL team is made up of several prominent figures, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Chairman), former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer. The team will be responsible for gathering information on suspected acts of corruption, with a focus on returning stolen state resources.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to the President-elect, also issued a strong warning to individuals involved in corruption during the current administration, stating that they will face the full force of the law once the new government takes office.

As part of its anti-corruption agenda, the incoming government aims to recover looted funds, complete abandoned projects, and address the country’s pressing economic challenges. Mogtari emphasized that reviving the economy would pave the way for broader national development, and that addressing corruption was critical to restoring public confidence in the state’s financial management.

The ORAL team’s receipt of the ghost names scandal dossier marks a significant step in their mission to recover ill-gotten public resources and ensure greater accountability in the government.