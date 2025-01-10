Operation Recover All Loot Team Uncovers Significant State Misappropriation

The Operation Recover All Loot team, led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has made notable strides in its investigation into state capture and asset misappropriation under the previous administration.

Ablakwa, speaking to the press in the Eastern Region, revealed that the team has gathered compelling evidence of widespread looting of state assets. He assured the public that the forthcoming report would reveal the extent of the misconduct, showcasing the team’s meticulous work in securing crucial evidence.

The investigative team, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, includes key figures like Nathan Kofi Boakye, Martin Kpebu, Raymond Archer, and Daniel Domelevo. Their mandate is to investigate, document, and present findings on asset misappropriation, paving the way for accountability and the recovery of looted assets.

Ablakwa stressed that the team would not disclose specifics until the report is formally presented to President Mahama. This highly anticipated report is expected to shed light on alleged malfeasance during the Akufo-Addo administration and ensure that accountability measures are taken.

The initiative is part of President Mahama’s broader commitment to enhancing governance, promoting accountability, and restoring public trust in state institutions.