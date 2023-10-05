Operation resumes in the black Sea Ports of Ukraine

Operations have resumed in the Black Sea ports of Ukraine’s Greater Odesa region, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“Ten ships have already passed through the temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian navy,” said Kubrakov, but added that safety on the new route could be fully guaranteed only after the end of the Ukraine crisis or under the Black Sea Grain Initiative scenario.

The temporary corridor was designated in August, and Ukraine exported about 50,000 tons of goods via the sea routes in September, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine said.

The Greater Odesa region incorporates the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.