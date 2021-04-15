The “Operation Vanguard 17 Task Force” stationed in the Western Region has destroyed 56 Changfang motors at Amantin in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality during its routine patrol duty.

The seized Changfang motors were set ablaze.

The Commanding Officer of the Western Task Force, Superintendent of Police William Kwofie Jabialu, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the activities of the illegal miners were carried out at about 2.5 meters around the Tarkwa-Takoradi Railway lines and the team would continue to pursue the illegal miners as their activities threatened both government and private property in the Region and the country at large.

Superintendent Jabialu appealed to residents in the Region to assist the Task Force to preserve the environment and water bodies and advised illegal miners to desist from all forms of encroachment and destruction of farmlands or face the full rigors of the law.

The Task Force has so far destroyed 357 Changfang motors in a month to clamp down illegal mining.