Ophelia Mensah Hayford Reflects on Election Defeat, Future Aspirations, and Moving Beyond Politics

Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, has broken her silence following her defeat in the recent parliamentary elections, addressing her constituents for the first time since the loss.

In an interview with Coastal FM, a Mankessim-based radio station, Madam Mensah Hayford shared her reflections on the election results, her future plans, and her message to the people of Mfantseman. The interview, which was monitored by MyNewsGH.com reporter Hajia Asana Gordon, revealed her mixed emotions about the outcome but a continued sense of determination.

Expressing her disappointment with the electoral results, she remarked, “The next time Mfantseman hears my name, it won’t be like selling ice water or sleeping by the roadside. I will be able to sit in my hall and watch television,” suggesting a shift in her approach to both public life and personal ambitions.

Despite the loss, Madam Mensah Hayford expressed a sense of betrayal, particularly from her own constituents. “I had a vision and wanted to do a lot for the people of Mfantseman, but they betrayed me,” she said, adding that her defeat had merely pushed her closer to what she believes is her ordained destiny.

Looking to the future, she expressed her hope for the incoming MP, Dr. Ebenezer Prince Arhin, urging him to fulfill his campaign promises. “In four years, I expect the youth of Mfantseman to have meaningful jobs and improved lives,” she said, emphasizing the importance of delivering on the promises made during the election.

Madam Mensah Hayford also shared her desire to pursue a new path in life, revealing that she is interested in becoming a pastor. She explained that a pastor had purchased a form for her to begin theological training, with entrance exams scheduled for June next year. This career shift represents a new chapter in her life, one focused on service beyond the political arena.

Reflecting on her journey, Madam Mensah Hayford recounted the challenges she faced after the tragic murder of her husband, the late MP Ekow Quansah Hayford, which led to her stepping into his role. Despite the hardships, she remained committed to her work for the constituency. “I fought a good fight, but I was betrayed,” she said, noting that she secured 24,099 votes in the recent election, while Dr. Arhin, her opponent, won with 36,989 votes.

Despite the defeat, she expressed deep gratitude for her safety, acknowledging that it was her life that had been targeted in the aftermath of her husband’s murder. “It was my life they were after, but they didn’t succeed. I serve a living God, and I am grateful to be alive,” she stated.

Madam Mensah Hayford also reaffirmed her commitment to her principles, emphasizing that she would never compromise her values for political gain. “I will never sell my soul or life for an election. I will not allow myself to be killed for a parliamentary seat,” she declared.

Firm in her decision, she announced that she would not contest the Mfantseman seat again. “I am a protocol breaker. I’m moving forward and will never look back,” she said, signaling her intent to move on from politics and focus on the future.

The former MP, who also served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, reflected on the sacrifices she made during her tenure. She recounted resigning from the police service at age 47 to dedicate herself to public service, investing her personal resources, strength, and wisdom into her work for the people of Mfantseman.

“I worked for Mfantseman with my whole heart, but I was betrayed by the same people who claimed to love me,” she concluded, leaving behind a mixed legacy but unwavering in her resolve to continue serving in new ways.