Opinion Poll Reveals Healthcare Not a Top Priority for Many Voters

An opinion poll by a data analytics consulting and research company indicates that healthcare is among the least issues of concern for sampled voters in the upcoming general election.

The polls, conducted by the Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited and Chartered Media Consult, indicate that about one-third of eligible voters are neutral in their confidence of affordable and quality healthcare, while close to half of respondents have “intense” confidence in accessibility of healthcare.

The March 2024 poll, which sampled 134 respondents (majority of whom were between the ages of 18-30), notes that although voters “expect better” on matters relating to their wellbeing, their interests in other issues are more pressing than healthcare.

“While healthcare remains an important issue, it is still not a top priority for voters for consideration in the 2024 Election,” the pollster noted in release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

“Voters who will continue to vote for the incumbent party range from zero per cent to just about 35 per cent based on their interest level in the election,” the release said.

“Statistically, about 30 per cent of voters remain not interested in the upcoming election. And more than 20 per cent have very low interest, which is comparable to the number of voters who responded that they will not vote,” according to 2024 March Poll.

Commenting on the findings, Mr Ebenezer Obeng-Nyarkoh, Lead Analyst, Data Insight Group | JOB Group Limited, said: “Technically, supply and demand of health care remain unlimited and the supply-side is not necessarily an issue potentially due to the growing role of the private sector in the industry.”

“However, the growing cost of medical care characterised by the three economic agents, including patients, insurers, and providers should push voters to demand for clearly defined vision and policies in campaign messages,” he added.

The opinion poll also found that voters’ choice of candidates is least influenced by ethnicity, and religious affiliation.

“And while it is true that factors such as educational background, age, charisma as well as political ideology and party affiliation can influence voters’ choice of candidate, these are all of less influencing factors,” it said.