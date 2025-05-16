OPIT Ready To Train A Generation Of African AI Champions

The recent LinkedIn “Future of Work” Report (2025) reported that between 2020 and 2024, postings for AI and AI-related jobs grew by 38%. This makes it one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the world today. AI competencies are quickly becoming a key component in tech jobs, from Data Science, to Programming, from Cybersecurity to Cloud Computing. But they are not confined to that: tomorrow’s professionals will be required to possess and master strong applicative skills in AI to stand out in their current jobs, whether they are HR specialists, project managers, designers, consultants or analysts.

Considering the speed of growth in AI and AI-related technologies, it has become critical that developed societies are not left trailing in this revolution.

But developing economies, especially in Africa, are determined to plug the gap. In its Continental AI Strategy, the African Union (AU) proposes a people-centric, development-oriented and inclusive approach, with five focus areas. One of such focus areas, according to the strategy, is expressed as follows:

Accelerating AU Member States’ capabilities in infrastructure (energy, broadband, computing capabilities, data centers, cloud, IoT), AI talent and skills, datasets, innovation and research that underpin AI development

This strategy requires a rapid expansion in the capacities of local training and educational institutions to prepare the right talent and support relevant research. While these capacities are still developing across the continent, the demand would not go away, as leading nations on the continent seek to harness AI to improve critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and climate change.

Since 2023, one European-accredited online institution that has made a move towards helping to plug this AI skills and knowledge gap, is OPIT (Open Institute of Technology). OPIT has welcomed students from Africa and all over the world, and offered them access to world-class training and qualifications in cutting-edge IT areas such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science

Computer science

Digital Business

Cybersecurity

Aligned to its mission of making high-quality higher education accessible worldwide, OPIT offers its Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees to African students at an affordable cost, enabling students from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, etc. to access quality international education from the comfort of their home countries.

This allows professionals to maintain their careers on the continent, while getting such career-defining education, training, and qualifications. Speaking from Milan, Riccardo Ocleppo, Entrepreneur and Founder of OPIT, emphasized the institution’s role in addressing Africa’s growing demand for specialized technology talent;

“From the beginning, our mission has been to offer a curriculum that meets the world’s most urgent demand in tech skills by focusing on their applications in the real world. With a faculty of 45 international professors, we offer affordable, high-quality education in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Data Science, Digital Business and Cybersecurity. While our programs serve professionals across Europe, North America, and the world – OPIT students come from 78 countries – we’re especially proud to support fast-growing tech ecosystems in Africa.

In 2025, we’re excited to welcome more students from leading innovation hubs such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, and Rwanda. The ability to study remotely while continuing meaningful work at home makes OPIT a powerful option for working professionals.”

OPIT has already proven its model can work for African IT professionals, with a fast-growing number of students from the continent currently studying in their programs.

In September 2024, for example, Nairobi-based Watson Ndethi enrolled in the Master of Science (MSc) in Responsible Artificial Intelligence program. Before enrolling at OPIT, Watson had spent more than a decade in a mix of specialist and senior IT engineering roles. When it was time to consider an international postgraduate education, he did not have to leave his home and work to realize this dream.

Speaking from Nairobi, Watson states;

‘’OPIT’s blended model combines optional weekly live sessions with expertly curated asynchronous study materials, allowing you to fit a high-quality, accredited graduate program into your already demanding work schedule. This approach provides a valuable option for working professionals.’’

There are many professionals like Watson Ndethi across the continent, and OPIT has expanded its reach to accommodate their growing need to develop their skills. OPIT also continues to prove the success of its students. Last March, OPIT held its first-ever graduation for a batch of 40 graduates from 6 different continents who, in tune with growing demand, completed the flagship MSc in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program.

