Opoku Onyinah Prays for Global Leaders Like Ghana’s, Following Peaceful 2024 Elections

Former Chairman of the Pentecost Church, Opoku Onyinah, has praised the peaceful conclusion of Ghana’s 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, highlighting the country’s dedication to democracy and nation-building.

In a post shared via social media, he thanked the Lord for the peaceful conduct of the elections and commended all Ghanaians for their commitment to democratic values.

“I give glory to the Lord for the peaceful and victorious conclusion of Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections. I commend all Ghanaians for their dedication to democracy and nation-building,” Onyinah said, emphasizing the significance of peaceful elections in Ghana.

He also extended his congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, praying that God will guide and empower him to fulfill his purpose for the country. “I also extend heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect, His Excellency John ‘Ababio’ Dramani Mahama, for the people’s trust and confidence in him. May the Lord guide and empower him to fulfill His purposes for Ghana over the next four years.”

Onyinah also expressed his appreciation for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commending his statesmanship and acceptance of the election results. He described Bawumia’s actions as a demonstration of democratic values and leadership, setting the stage for national unity and healing.

Reflecting on the election, Onyinah stressed the importance of selfless leadership in promoting peace and stability. He prayed that leaders who prioritize the collective good over personal interests would emerge across the world, helping to eliminate the fear of electoral violence. “With such leadership, elections can indeed be celebrations of democracy and hope,” he said.