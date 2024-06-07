Opoku Prempeh Calls for Unity Through Ethnic Harmony During Ga Mantse Visit

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has highlighted the critical need for fostering harmonious relationships among Ghana’s diverse ethnic groups, emphasizing that such unity is foundational for the nation’s progress and development.

Dr. Prempeh articulated these views during a visit to Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra.

Reflecting on Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, Dr. Prempeh remarked, “Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups.”

He recounted the historically warm relations between the Asantes and the Ga people, citing an archival document from July 25, 1946, detailing a durbar held in honor of his grandfather, the then Asantehene Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, at the Old Polo Ground in Accra.

“Incidentally, the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is also scheduled to visit the Ga Mantse on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in reciprocation of a similar gesture by the Ga Mantse,” he added.

Dr. Prempeh, who also serves as the Manhyia South lawmaker, stressed the inclusive foundation of the United Party (UP) tradition, the precursor to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighting that it was built on the collective efforts of Ghanaians from various backgrounds.

Ga Mantse expressed his satisfaction with the Energy Minister’s visit, recalling the longstanding cordial relations between the Asantehene and himself, which date back to their forebears.

“I believe that we must guard the peace we have in our country jealously because it is through coexistence that we can achieve development. I am always inclined to support those who promote unity, and so I am happy to see you,” said Ga Mantse.

He continued, “On Sunday, I look forward to receiving my brother, Otumfuo, and I believe it will further strengthen our close bond of affection and our great historical ties.”

The Energy Minister had previously visited the Awoamefia of Anlo land, Torgbui Siri, and the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening the ties between the political class and traditional authorities.